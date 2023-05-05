Joe Biden Rehires Fired White House Aide Who Made ‘Abhorrent’ Attack on Female Reporter

President Joe Biden recently rehired a White House aide who was fired in 2021 for an “abhorrent” attack against a female reporter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo is reportedly set to rejoin the Biden Administration two years after the 34-year-old political adviser resigned after launching “threatening and abusive” remarks against then-Politico reporter Tara Palmeri in February 2021.