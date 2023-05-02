White House Press Corps Scandal: Photographer Warned Over ‘Creepshot’ Photos of Female Journalists and Staffers
Female staffers from the White House press corps accused veteran photog William Moon of taking candid and lewd photos of them while on the job, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The allegations from female staff members against the freelance photographer span several years.
According to sources familiar with the scandal, Moon has been accused of taking inappropriate pictures of female staffers, even as they exited the restroom.
Sources told Condifer that Moon would camp out in a break room adjacent to the restrooms — and would snap shots of women as they exited.
In addition, Moon was accused of posting the images to social media, under the handles such as @photowhitehouse and @thewhitehousephotos.
Moon served the White House press corps under both the Trump and Biden administration — and complaints included allegations from female staffers during both eras.
After numerous complaints were made in regard to the candid shots shared via Moon's social media accounts, the veteran photographer was approached by a White House Correspondents' Association board member in regard to his alleged behavior.
The WHCA board member was seen confronting Moon about the allegations and confirmed the interaction.
The board member informed Moon that he was prohibited from assuming his usual position near the bathrooms, in an effort to prevent future photos from being taken.
The confrontation was not the first time the photographer was reprimanded for his professional conduct, either.
Back in 2022, Moon was removed from the WHCA mailing list per request by board members.
The request came as a result of Moon sharing off-record planning emails, taken from the mailing list, on two different occasions to his personal Twitter account.
Moon was subsequently removed from the list after he was given a warning by the WHCA for his behavior.
Additional insiders close to the situation also confirmed that while Moon's press credentials had not been revoked by the press office, Moon no longer held a "hard pass" for access to the White House.