Karine Jean-Pierre SNAPS at Reporter When Asked About President Biden's COVID-19 Exposure: ‘I Literally Just Explained it!’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unloaded on a reporter after being asked about President Joe Biden’s recent exposure to COVID-19, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after the White House announced First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus on Monday evening, Jean-Pierre held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss whether the 80-year-old president also tested positive for COVID-19.
Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday night and again on Tuesday morning. She also announced that the president would be tested “on a regular cadence determined by his physician.”
But Jean-Pierre’s press conference grew heated on Tuesday when CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini asked the White House press secretary why she “can’t share or won’t share the cadence of the president’s testing” with the reports in attendance.
Biden’s press secretary ultimately unloaded on Ruffini and snapped that “there should be no confusion” regarding when the president will be tested again for COVID-19.
“It has nothing to do with not sharing the cadence,” Jean-Pierre charged. "I just shared with you that yesterday, he took a test, and it was negative. Today, he took a test, and it was negative. The CDC does not recommend testing every day after close contact.”
“There should be no confusion,” she continued. “I just explained he tested yesterday. I just explained it. I literally just explained it!”
Jean-Pierre ultimately ended the discussion about Biden’s COVID-19 testing without answering Ruffini’s initial inquiry.
“The physician is going to decide when the testing is going to happen,” Biden’s press secretary snapped again. “That’s it. That’s the answer.”
“I don’t have anything else for you,” she added before moving on. “That is the answer that I’m giving you: In close consultation with his physician, the CDC does not recommend testing every day. That’s it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening.
“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement. “She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”
Dr. Biden’s positive COVID-19 test caused substantial concern because it was revealed President Biden was in close contact with the First Lady over the weekend and shortly before she tested for the virus on Monday night.
Jean-Pierre also announced that the president would “be masking while indoors and around people” as a result of his exposure to the deadly virus.
“Since the president was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday before she snapped at Ruffini.
“And as has been the practice in the past,” she continued, “the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”
Meanwhile, President Biden was caught without a mask during a Medal of Honor ceremony held at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.