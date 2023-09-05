'That's Ridiculous': WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Fox News for Asking Why Staff Treats Biden 'Like a Baby'

Jean-Pierre dismissed the "variety of claims" from the book and acknowledged that the Biden administration was aware of Foer's writing.

"We did see the excerpt, the context of the excerpt, and it seemed to be making the opposite overall point about how the value of his experience and wisdom resulted in rallying the free world against authoritarianism, which is important," she quipped back.

"You all have seen this — and passage of the most historic agenda in most recent history, handling of the foreign policy like rallying the world around Ukraine as you have heard from our national security adviser who laid out in really good questions that your colleagues asked about how the president is moving forward."