Exposed: Biden Staffers Secretly Met With Jack Smith's Team Ahead of Trump Classified Documents Indictment
Newly uncovered information from White House visitor logs found that a meeting took place between an aide for special counsel Jack Smith and the White House Counsel's office prior to Donald Trump’s second indictment, RadarOnline.com can report.
The visitor logs reportedly showed that Jay Bratt – a prosecutor on Smith's team – met with Caroline Saba – deputy chief of staff for President Joe Biden's White House Counsel's office – on March 31.
The meeting occurred just weeks before Trump was indicted on charges connected to his suspected retention of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021, according to the Epoch Times.
Despite the lack of details available about the mysterious March 31 meeting, many people in Trump’s orbit raised questions about why a member of Smith's team would meet with the White House Counsel's office in the middle of an investigation into the ex-president.
Rudy Giuliani shared his belief that the meeting was about coordinating the prosecution of ex-President Trump.
“There is no legitimate purpose for a [DOJ] guy to be meeting with the White House except if it’s coordinated by the highest levels,” the embattled former NYC mayor told the New York Post this weekend.
Giuliani further claimed that the meeting was intended to discuss the indictment of Trump on criminal charges – including the unlawful retention of national defense secrets at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
“What’s happening is they have trashed every ethical rule that exists and they have created a state police,” Giuliani continued. “It is a Biden state prosecutor and a Biden state police.”
According to the visitor logs, the meeting also took place just days after a judge ordered Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in Smith's investigation into alleged documents held by the former president at Mar-a-Lago.
Smith's team managed to secure further testimony from Corcoran after the rejection of attorney-client privilege claims raised during a previous grand jury appearance in Washington.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith indicted the 45th president on 37 criminal charges – including willful retention of classified documents, obstruction of justice, and making false statements – roughly nine weeks after the newly exposed meeting between Bratt and Saba took place at the White House.
President Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, including alleged violations of the Espionage Act, on June 13.
The classified documents case against the embattled ex-president initially began on June 8 with multiple counts related to the alleged possession of national defense secrets at his Florida residence.
However, on July 27, a superseding indictment was filed that accused Trump of conspiring with his staff to delete certain security footage to prevent the grand jury from seeing potential evidence.
Alongside the former president, Trump aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago staffer Carlos De Oliveira were named as defendants.
President Trump has vehemently denied hiding any materials from the government, stating that he used his presidential authority to declassify all relevant documents in the case against him.