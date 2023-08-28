‘Fascist Thugs’: Donald Trump Spouts Off in Early Morning Rant Accusing Jack Smith of Colluding With Joe Biden’s Team

Donald Trump unleashed on President Joe Biden and Jack Smith in a rant online where he accused the two of working together to take him down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his feelings. He told his supporters, “It has just been reported that aides to TRUMP prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, met with high officials at the White House just prior to these political SleazeBags Indicating [sic] me OVER NOTHING.”