'Impeach the Bum': Donald Trump Warns GOP to Impeach President Joe Biden or 'Fade Into Oblivion'
Donald Trump this weekend called on House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden or else “fade into oblivion,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump ordered the GOP to impeach the current commander-in-chief in a scathing Truth Social post published on Sunday night.
The embattled ex-president’s post came just days after Trump was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday in connection to his alleged efforts to subvert the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
“The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an Impeachment ‘Inquiry’ on Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on his social media platform this weekend.
“Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn’t give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they ‘got rid of the Prosecutor,’” the former president continued. “Biden is a Stone Cold Crook-You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven.”
“These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES – For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION,” Trump concluded. “THEY DID IT TO US!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the GOP launched a series of investigations into President Biden earlier this year after winning back control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections.
The majority of the investigations into Biden focused on his alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals – mainly when Biden was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017.
According to House Republicans, Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly received a $10 million bribe from an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015.
Biden was also accused of withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine until Ukraine removed its prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, in March 2016.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy teased an impeachment inquiry against Biden last month during an interview on Fox News, although no impeachment inquiry has yet been launched against the current president.
“If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority,” McCarthy explained to Sean Hannity in July. “We’ve only followed where the information has taken us.”
“But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” the House Speaker continued. “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end.”
“This is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.”
McCarthy then refused to say whether or not House Republicans were in possession of evidence that proved Biden actually took bribes from foreign countries while serving as vice president.
"Well, I don’t know of any other family that puts together in government 20 shell companies while you’re the vice president of America,” McCarthy told Hannity during another interview earlier this month. “My family has no shell companies.”