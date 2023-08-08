Kevin McCarthy REFUSES to Say Joe Biden Took Bribes When Pressed by Sean Hannity on Fox News
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week refused to say that Joe Biden took bribes while serving as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as House Republicans continue to investigate President Biden’s alleged involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, McCarthy indicated there is currently no evidence that Biden took bribes while serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.
McCarthy’s comments on Monday during an interview with Fox News marked a surprising departure from the usual Biden bribe narrative being pushed by other House Republicans such as James Comer, Jim Jordan, and Jason Smith.
“This is a real Joe Biden – not Hunter Biden – bribery scandal allegation here,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Monday night during his interview with McCarthy. “Tell me how that’s not influence-peddling.”
“You know, the bribery statute, Mr. Speaker, does not demand that somebody benefit themselves financially,” Hannity continued. “In this case, the vice president took a specific action and his family was involved in personal enrichment. That being Hunter, based on his actions. Is that bribery to you?”
But rather than answer Hannity’s questions and confirm the Fox News host’s suspicions about Biden, McCarthy instead skirted the questions and vowed to investigate the president and the bribery allegations against him further.
“Sean, everything that you just talked about, nobody in America knew until you had a change in Congress,” McCarthy replied. “And you are right. This isn’t about Hunter Biden.”
“This is about paying to play for the Biden family because the money goes to nine different members through shell companies like the informant said,” the House Speaker continued. “So, we will continue to follow the information wherever it takes us and provide it to the American public.”
Hannity asked McCarthy the same questions again later in the interview, but McCarthy again refused to answer and repeated his promise to investigate the Bidens further.
“Do you believe we are looking at a bribery scandal with Joe Biden, who’s now president – actions he took as vice president in exchange for family enrichment?” Hannity pushed.
"Well, I don’t know of any other family that puts together in government 20 shell companies while you’re the vice president of America,” McCarthy replied. “My family has no shell companies.”
“I think there’s enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn’t a play to play,” the House Speaker concluded. “America deserves more.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy indicated last month that House Republicans were planning to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in connection to the bribery allegations against him.
“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this,” McCarthy told Hannity during an interview in July.
The GOP-controlled House has not voted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president.
Meanwhile, President Biden has repeatedly denied the bribery allegations against him and denied having any knowledge regarding or involvement in his son’s overseas business deals.
