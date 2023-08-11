Top Republican Exposes 'Damning' Photo of Joe Biden and Hunter-linked Aide on Air Force Two During 2015 Ukraine Trip
A top Republican this week exposed a potentially damning photo of then-Vice President Joe Biden with his aide, Amos Hochstein, on Air Force Two during a trip to Ukraine in December 2015, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik expressed concern over the image during an interview with Fox News on Thursday.
The photo in question reportedly showed both Biden and Hochstein on their way to Ukraine on December 6, 2015 to demand that an investigation into Burisma Holdings be dropped.
The Burisma investigation was reportedly related to Hunter Biden's involvement with the Ukrainian energy company, according to House Republicans and Daily Mail.
Hochstein, who currently serves as Biden's special presidential coordinator, was allegedly in communication with Hunter's associates at Burisma Holdings while Hunter was on the company's board at the time.
Also surprising is the fact that, during the December 2015 trip, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless Ukraine fired their top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.
Shokin was fired three months later.
"This damning picture of then Vice President Joe Biden on Air Force Two en route to Ukraine talking with Amos Hochstein is just further evidence that Biden and senior officials in the Biden Administration not only knew of Hunter Biden's corrupt foreign business dealings, but also that Joe Biden was intimately involved while Vice President,” Stefanik charged this week.
“At the time of this photo, Hochstein was in communication with Hunter Biden and Burisma where Hunter served on the board,” the Republican congresswoman continued. “We also know that this photo was taken on Air Force Two ahead of Joe Biden's now infamous meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, where Biden threatened to have aid withheld if a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma was not fired.”
“All evidence points directly to Joe Biden being deeply compromised,” Stefanik concluded. “House Republicans will leave no stone unturned in our investigations into Biden's involvement in his family's influence peddling scheme.”
- MICHELLE OBAMA IN WAITING: Biden ‘Will Pull Out Before the First Primaries’ '24 Race, Sensational New Report Claims — ‘Establishment Stooge’ Former First Lady Will Run
- ‘Let Me Finish’: 'Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy & Brian Kilmeade Get Heated on Air Over Republicans Investigation Into Biden’s Family
- Biden Doubles Down on Corruption Lie: Prez Denies Ever Talking Business With First Son Hunter's Business Partners In Testy Exchange
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the photo of then-Vice President Biden and Hochstein on their way to Ukraine in 2015 is just the latest piece of potential evidence implicating the now-president in Hunter’s overseas business dealings.
Both President Biden and Hunter came under fire last week after the embattled first son’s former business partner and best friend, Devon Archer, testified before the House Ways and Means Committee during a closed-door meeting.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Archer reportedly testified that Biden joined a number of Hunter’s business meetings via speakerphone. He also suggested that a number of foreign businesses used the Biden “brand” to stay afloat and avoid scrutiny.
"I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the [Biden] brand attached to it," Archer reportedly explained to Democratic House Rep. Dan Goldman, citing just one example. "I think that's why it was able to survive as long as it did."
President Biden snapped at reporter Peter Doocy this week when asked about Archer’s recent testimony.
"I never talked business to anybody,” the president reportedly told the Fox News journalist, “and I knew you'd have a lousy question."