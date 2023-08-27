Your tip
Donald Trump Raises Nearly $20 Million in Campaign Funds Since Georgia Indictment and Arrest: Report

donald trump weight height arrest
Donald Trump has denied all charges against him.

Aug. 27 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's fundraising campaign has seen a significant boost since his recent legal troubles. According to his campaign, Trump has raised $7.1 million since being processed at a jail in Atlanta in relation to the Georgia election subversion case. This brings his total fundraising in the past three weeks, following his indictment and arraignment in Washington for the federal January 6 case, to almost $20 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

eric trump denies reports donald trump sold mar a lago millionjpg
The Mar-a-Lago confusion came just hours after Trump was arrested and had his mugshot taken in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday evening.

According to figures obtained by Politico, the highest-grossing day of the campaign came just after Trump's arrest in Georgia, with $4.18 million raised on that day alone.

The sales of merchandise featuring Trump's mug shot have also contributed to the high fundraising totals.

Trump's legal issues have been mounting recently, with two indictments related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

trump slams rupert murdoch
Trump skipped the first Republican debate hosted by Fox News on the eve of his fourth arrest.

Special counsel Jack Smith brought four federal charges against the former president, alleging that he and his allies orchestrated a plot to overturn the results leading up to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

donald trump journalist dumb rocks unattractive
Trump reportedly decided he wanted to appear 'defiant' in his mugshot.

In addition to the federal charges, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought 41 charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

These charges include violating the state's anti-racketeering law and claim that the defendants worked together as an "enterprise" to overturn the state's election result.

donald trump mega
Donald Trump and his lackey face multiple election fraud charges in Georgia.

While Trump is yet to be arraigned in the Georgia case, he made a highly publicized appearance at the Fulton County jail to be booked and released on bond.

His advisors expressed satisfaction with the media's coverage of the event, and Trump wasted no time in fundraising off of his arrest.

Trump took to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) for the first time since January 2021 and shared a fundraising note.

In the social media post, he declared, "I walked into the lion's den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA," and urged his supporters to contribute to his campaign in order to "evict" President Joe Biden during this "dark chapter" in the nation's history.

