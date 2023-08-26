Donald Trump Disses Rupert Murdoch Hours After His Fulton County Arrest, Claims He Was 'Charged' For Promoting Newsmax

Trump claimed that Fox News was "looking for somebody else."

"Just like in 2016, they fought me all the way, at the end they said, ‘Oh, we’d love to’— First phone call I got was from Murdoch, but the president of China was called first, and then I took other calls, and then I took Rupert," Trump told Kelly, reported by Mediaite.

"But Rupert’s not somebody that— He and I don’t get along very well."