Donald Trump Disses Rupert Murdoch Hours After His Fulton County Arrest, Claims He Was 'Charged' For Promoting Newsmax
Ex-president Donald Trump dissed media mogul Rupert Murdoch after he was arrested in Georgia on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an interview with Newsmax, an arrogant Trump gloated about how much he helped the founder of Fox News' parent company News Corp.
Trump was interviewed by Newsmax's Greg Kelly hours after he surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, where he faced 13 felony counts in Fani Willis' Georgia election interference indictment.
While discussing the previous night's GOP debate — which Trump skipped in lieu of his own interview with ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson — the former president said Murdoch's news network had "given up" on Ron DeSantis.
Trump claimed that Fox News was "looking for somebody else."
"Just like in 2016, they fought me all the way, at the end they said, ‘Oh, we’d love to’— First phone call I got was from Murdoch, but the president of China was called first, and then I took other calls, and then I took Rupert," Trump told Kelly, reported by Mediaite.
"But Rupert’s not somebody that— He and I don’t get along very well."
Trump then began to ramble about a past New York City real estate advice he gave to Murdoch.
"I gave him great advice," Trump claimed. "I did him big favors, but he’s another one that (microphone cuts off)."
In a bizarre move, the embattled Republican candidate then claimed that part of the reason he was arrested earlier that day was for "telling people to watch Newsmax."
"That was one of my counts. I told people to watch Newsmax," Trump continued. "I got charged for telling people to watch Newsmax."
When Kelly thanked the one-term president, Trump told him, "I hope you don’t get charged."
While Trump's random vow of support and claim that he was "charged" for promoting the network, it wasn't unusual given his swift change in tone regarding Murdoch's network.
After the conservative network settled in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, which centered on voter fraud conspiracy theories that the network pushed alongside the Trump campaign, the former president began bashing his once-loved media connection.
Trump even claimed that part of the reason he chose to skip the first Republican debate, which was hosted by Fox News, was due to the network's "hostile" attitude towards him. The remarks were not far off from previous complaints from Trump about Fox News not supporting his 2024 campaign.