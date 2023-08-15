Newsmax Offers Job to Ex-Fox News Star Ed Henry After DUI Arrest, Sparking Staff Revolt—‘This Guy is a Walking Lawsuit’
Newsmax staffers are revolting after the network offered former Fox News star Ed Henry a job at the conservative news outlet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Henry was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida in June, Newsmax insiders revealed the scandal-scarred journalist was offered a job at the right-wing network.
But staffers are apprehensive about Henry joining Newsmax and expressed their concerns regarding the potential new hire.
“They are really freaked out about anything legal. Anything to do with litigation,” one current Newsmax employee told Mediaite on Monday. “This guy is a walking lawsuit.”
“I can’t imagine why anyone would want to hire him,” the anonymous insider added. “He’s a legal risk. It’s not even a question of it, it’s a guarantee. He can’t help himself. Besides, who thinks he’s good on TV? He’s not some polished broadcaster.”
Meanwhile, a Newsmax spokesperson declined to comment on whether Henry was offered a job at the network.
“As a matter of policy, Newsmax does not comment on individuals that it may be or not be hiring,” the spokesperson said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Newsmax and Henry are currently embroiled in scandals.
Newsmax, like Fox News, was sued for defamation by Dominion and Smartmatic over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election and alleged promotion of election misinformation.
Henry also remains under scrutiny over a lawsuit filed by former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart in July 2020. Eckhart accused Henry of raping her during an alleged incident in 2017.
“The fact that Ed Henry not only has the current lawsuit, but has multiple instances of things against him and the DUI, yeah, it’s not the best look at all,” a Newsmax insider told Mediaite.
The staffer continued, “It definitely doesn’t make sense because there’s so much risk that they are taking by doing that, and the fact that they are being so careful with everything else. Why bother?”
Henry’s accuser also spoke out and condemned Newsmax’s decision to hire the embattled former Fox News host.
“The decision by Newsmax to hire Ed Henry, a known sexual predator, says that they are willing to put the safety of every single one of their employees at risk while placing him in that same position of power that he has, time and again, used to groom, coerce and forcibly prey upon vulnerable individuals,” Eckhart charged in a statement.
“I will pray for every woman working at that network,” she continued. “We, as survivors, hear it over and over again, ‘But why didn’t you come forward sooner?’ This is why.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Henry came under fire most recently when he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence on the night of June 20 in West Palm Beach.
Henry was with a mystery blonde woman – who was not his wife – at the time of his arrest.