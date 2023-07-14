Bodycam Video Exclusive: Watch Disgraced Fox News Reporter Ed Henry Mess Up Simple ABC Test in DUI Bust

Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry was arrested for DUI in Florida, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the bombshell police footage showing how a simple ABC test landed him in county jail.

The disgraced White House correspondent, previously accused of raping a co-worker, was pulled over in West Palm Beach on June 20 when a sheriff’s deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and metal rim loudly grinding against the road.

Police claimed Henry, 51, reeked of booze and began administering an intense field sobriety test that he seemed to pass with flying colors – until it came down to the elementary school ABC recital.