Bodycam Video Exclusive: Watch Disgraced Fox News Reporter Ed Henry Mess Up Simple ABC Test in DUI Bust
Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry was arrested for DUI in Florida, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the bombshell police footage showing how a simple ABC test landed him in county jail.
The disgraced White House correspondent, previously accused of raping a co-worker, was pulled over in West Palm Beach on June 20 when a sheriff’s deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and metal rim loudly grinding against the road.
Police claimed Henry, 51, reeked of booze and began administering an intense field sobriety test that he seemed to pass with flying colors – until it came down to the elementary school ABC recital.
The officer first checked on Henry’s education level and learned he earned a bachelor’s degree — that didn’t come in handy during the 8 PM bust. With his eyes shut and head tilted slightly back, Henry started off like a straight A second grader but started to fumble after V.
“P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, -- Q R S T U V W X Y and Z,” Henry stammered as the officer dutifully jotted down his notes on a clipboard.
After being handcuffed and placed in the back of the patrol car, Henry seemed oblivious to his alphabetical mistake.
“I don’t understand. I passed every single thing,” Henry whimpered from the back of the patrol car. “You show signs of impairment sir,” the police officer responded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Henry, the target of a pending 2020 federal sexual harassment lawsuit, was allegedly unaware of the damaged tire, which flew off during a turn and almost struck an oncoming vehicle, according to the police report.
Henry admitted he knew the tire was damaged but was unaware of the extent. He also copped to pounding down two bourbons at a nearby Marriott Hotel earlier in the evening.
“On the way over here, I hit the curb, and I thought I could just bring it to the Cadilac dealership where I leased it last July,” he explained while looking calm and relaxed in a white polo shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers.
“I thought I could just bring it here, and it would be safer. I didn’t realize it was a mistake, and I apologize,” he said meekly, acknowledging he was driving on his rims for several minutes.
Henry seemed sure-footed during the sobriety test despite claims by police he had glassy bloodshot eyes and seemed slightly off-balanced.
After completing the final task, the officer announced, “All right, sir, at this time, I am placing you under arrest for DUI. I believe you are under the influence.” Henry didn’t resist but seemed startled by the decision, politely protesting, “Didn’t I just do this?”
“Yes, sir, I believe you are influence, sir,” the no-nonsense officer stated.
Henry later agreed to an alcohol breath test that measured just below the legal limit of .08, documents showed. After his arrest, Henry was described as “calm” and “quiet” as he refused to answer questions and invoked his right to counsel, the report stated.
Henry’s renowned attorney, David Tarras, told RadarOnline.com earlier this month that he’s confident his client will beat the charges.
"Mr. Henry cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation,” Tarras said in an emailed statement. “He respectfully provided a sample of his breath that was below a .08, and thus below the legal limit in Florida. Mr. Henry and his legal team continue to cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office for Palm Beach County and are confident in a just result."
RadarOnline.com revealed that Henry is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by an associate producer, who claimed she endured years of sexual harassment and rape. He was fired shortly after the claim was filed.
Henry is expected to appear for his arraignment later this month on DUI charges.