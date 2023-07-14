WATCH: Ex-Fox News Host Ed Henry's Mystery Blonde Companion Caught Mouthing Off to Police During His DUI Arrest, Threatens to Call Trump's Lawyer
Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry was driving with a mystery blonde when he was arrested in Florida for DUI — and it was not his longtime wife, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In fact, Henry’s tough-talking gal pal charged the arrest was part of a "corrupt society" and that she was "on the phone" with one of former president Donald Trump’s attorneys!
The leggy long-haired babe was captured on police bodycam video assertively protesting the June 20 arrest in West Palm Beach and was spotted nervously pacing the rain-soaked car dealership parking lot where the disgraced White House correspondent botched his field sobriety test.
Wearing a body-hugging white mini dress, the mystery woman was quick to pounce on the sheriff’s deputy who had just handcuffed Henry and placed him in the backseat of the patrol car.
After demanding to know if Henry was read his Miranda Rights, the attractive advocate told the officer: “My friend does not want to speak to you until he speaks with his attorney!”
The tart-tongued vixen then began the accuse the deputies of allegedly framing Henry — apparently because of his high-profile support of former President Trump.
“We are in a corrupt society right now with a two-tier legal justice system. I know that you work for who you work for…” she blathered before the officer cut her off to explain that he was just doing his job.
“I’m here telling you that I think you are arresting somebody that shouldn’t be arrested – and I’m not on board with it and I’m willing to risk my own life here to say…”
The woman immediately backed off when the officer warned her that she is on the verge of being handcuffed for “obstruction” of an investigation.
- Bodycam Video Exclusive: Watch Disgraced Fox News Reporter Ed Henry Mess Up Simple ABC Test in DUI Bust
- MUG SHOT: Former Fox News Star Ed Henry Has ‘Glassy and Bloodshot Eyes' After DUI Arrest in Florida
- Fox News Sex Secrets To Be EXPOSED: Judge Rules Former Employee May Move Forward With Sexual Harassment & Retaliation Lawsuit Against Network Over Host/Alleged Rapist Ed Henry
“I’m not happy, not happy,” she protested pounding the pavement with her blond locks blowing in the breeze as a white designer handbag dangling from one of her arms.
After Henry was hauled away to the county jail, a kindhearted deputy is seen approaching the stunner, apparently to make sure she is all right, but she immediately blurts out “It’s fine, I’m on the phone with one of Trump’s attorneys,” before telling him that a Lyft is taking her home.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Henry, the target of a pending 2020 federal sexual harassment lawsuit, was spotted by deputies driving with a flat tire and the rims loudly grinding on the roadway, according to the police report.
During his arrest Henry, 51, can be heard describing his ferocious friend innocuously as a “client” but later he informed the arresting officer that it was perfectly all right for the woman to hold his wallet for safekeeping while he spent the night in the county drunk tank.
Henry, who is married to CNN producer Shirley Hung, agreed to an alcohol breath test that measured just below the legal limit of .08, documents show. He, however, refused to answer questions about his night --- where he admitted to pounding down two bourbons at a nearby hotel.
Henry’s renowned attorney, David Tarras, told RadarOnline.com earlier this month that he’s confident his client will beat the charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free
"Mr. Henry cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation,” Tarras said in an emailed statement. “He respectfully provided a sample of his breath that was below a .08, and thus below the legal limit in Florida. Mr. Henry and his legal team continue to cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office for Palm Beach County and are confident in a just result."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Henry is the subject of federal lawsuit filed by associate producer Jennifer Eckhart of enduring years of sexual harassment and rape – which led to his firing shortly after the claim was filed.
Henry is expected to appear for his arraignment later this month on DUI charges.