Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry was driving with a mystery blonde when he was arrested in Florida for DUI — and it was not his longtime wife, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In fact, Henry’s tough-talking gal pal charged the arrest was part of a "corrupt society" and that she was "on the phone" with one of former president Donald Trump’s attorneys!

The leggy long-haired babe was captured on police bodycam video assertively protesting the June 20 arrest in West Palm Beach and was spotted nervously pacing the rain-soaked car dealership parking lot where the disgraced White House correspondent botched his field sobriety test.