MUG SHOT: Former Fox News Star Ed Henry Has ‘Glassy and Bloodshot Eyes' After DUI Arrest in Florida

The disgraced Fox News reporter accused of raping a co-worker is in trouble again – this time for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ed Henry, the former chief White House correspondent, and co-anchor of the America’s Newsroom was arrested in West Palm Beach about 8 p.m. on June 20 when a sheriff’s deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and metal rim loudly grinding against the road.