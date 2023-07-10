Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Ed Henry
Exclusive Details

MUG SHOT: Former Fox News Star Ed Henry Has ‘Glassy and Bloodshot Eyes' After DUI Arrest in Florida

ed henry pp
Source: west palm beach police dept;
By:

Jul. 10 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The disgraced Fox News reporter accused of raping a co-worker is in trouble again – this time for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ed Henry, the former chief White House correspondent, and co-anchor of the America’s Newsroom was arrested in West Palm Beach about 8 p.m. on June 20 when a sheriff’s deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and metal rim loudly grinding against the road.

Article continues below advertisement
ed henry mugshot
Source: west palm beach police dept

Henry, who is the target of a pending 2020 federal sexual harassment lawsuit, was apparently unaware of the damaged tire, as he casually took a turn at a normal rate of speed, according to a deputy’s report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

“In doing this the front driver’s (side) tire came off the rim and rolled into the east bound lanes almost striking an oncoming vehicle,” the report stated. “That vehicle had to apply (it’s) brakes and swerve to avoid being hit by the tire.”

Article continues below advertisement
edhenry ig
Source: @edhenrytv/instagram

Henry, 51, pulled into the Cadillac dealership where he told the deputy he drove there to get the now-missing tire fixed.

“While Henry was talking, I was able to smell the odor of unknown alcohol coming from his breath,” the deputy stated on the report. “Henry had glassy and bloodshot eyes…His gait was unsteady. His speech was slightly slurred.”

Even though the deputy described Henry as “cooperative and polite” the TV-talker admitted to chugging down two bourbons between 6 and 7 p.m. while hanging out at nearby Singer Island.

Article continues below advertisement

The report also states Henry botched several parts of the field sobriety test including the “one leg stand,” the “walk and turn” and the “finger to nose” where “Henry used the pad of his finger instead of the tip on all tasks,” the report stated. “He swayed during the tasked and tilted his head forward.”

Henry was arrested even though he voluntarily submitted to an alcohol breath test that measured just below the legal limit of .08, documents show. After his arrest, Henry was described as “calm” and “quiet” as he refused to answer questions and invoked his right to counsel, the report stated.

MORE ON:
Ed Henry
edhenry
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Henry’s renowned attorney, David Tarras, told RadarOnline.com he’s confident his client will beat the charges.

"Mr. Henry cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation,” Tarras said in an emailed statement. “He respectfully provided a sample of his breath that was below a .08, and thus below the legal limit in Florida. “

“Mr. Henry and his legal team continue to cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office for Palm Beach County and are confident in a just result."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

edhenry ig
Source: @edhenrytv/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Henry is the subject of federal lawsuit filed by associate producer Jennifer Eckhart of enduring years of sexual harassment and rape – which led to his firing shortly after the claim was filed.

Henry is expected to appear for his arraignment later this month.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.