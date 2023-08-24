Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp Brands Donald Trump a 'Loser' for Skipping First Republican Debate
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp slammed ex-president Donald Trump and called him a "loser" for skipping the first Republican presidential debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the field of current GOP candidates gathered in Wisconsin to debate policy and issues, Trump chose to instead have total control in a sit-down interview with ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.
Kemp bluntly branded the current GOP frontrunner a "loser" after he was ultimately a no-show at Wednesday night's debate. Before the televised event, Trump went back and forth on attending.
The Georgia lawmaker was present in Milwaukee for the event and spoke to the hosts of the Ruthless podcast, which was recorded from outside the debate venue. Kemp told the podcast hosts that the Trump campaign was making a "big mistake."
"I think the Trump campaign is making a big mistake by not being here," Kemp said on Wednesday. "They are my loser tonight."
Kemp continued to compare Trump's refusal to face his opponents to the Atlanta Falcons NFL team blowing their lead in a Super Bowl game.
"I think, you know, being from Georgia, spend a lot of time in Atlanta. I kind of, I feel like they’re in the situation the Falcons were in when the Super Bowl when it was like 28 to 3," Kemp told the hosts, who laughed at the analogy.
The governor explained the Trump campaign was growing "complacent" with their double-digit lead in the polls.
"You get complacent. You get into prevent defense," Kemp continued. "You try to start spinning all this stuff instead of just simply answering the tough questions like everybody else behind is going to do tonight. Because you know damn well there’s going to be some tough questions."
Kemp added that Trump needed to get on the stage and "fight it out" with the current field of Republican candidates.
"If you’re as good as you say are. Get your a-- on there," the governor said. "Answer the questions. Fight it out."
The harsh comments were nothing new for Kemp, who has been outspoken over the former president's baseless voter fraud claims.
Kemp also said he would testify against Trump in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' election interference case, which brought racketeering charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants.