Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp Brands Donald Trump a 'Loser' for Skipping First Republican Debate

"I think the Trump campaign is making a big mistake by not being here," Kemp said on Wednesday. "They are my loser tonight."

Kemp continued to compare Trump's refusal to face his opponents to the Atlanta Falcons NFL team blowing their lead in a Super Bowl game.

"I think, you know, being from Georgia, spend a lot of time in Atlanta. I kind of, I feel like they’re in the situation the Falcons were in when the Super Bowl when it was like 28 to 3," Kemp told the hosts, who laughed at the analogy.