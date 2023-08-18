'Why Would I?’: Donald Trump Brushes Off Idea of Debates After Being Accused of Being ‘Scared to Death’ of Facing Off With Chris Christie

Donald Trump brushed off the idea of duking it out with his GOP rivals at the next Republican debate and told his supporters “People know my record,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

He wrote, “Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary.”

Trump continued, “In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”