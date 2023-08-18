'Why Would I?’: Donald Trump Brushes Off Idea of Debates After Being Accused of Being ‘Scared to Death’ of Facing Off With Chris Christie
Donald Trump brushed off the idea of duking it out with his GOP rivals at the next Republican debate and told his supporters “People know my record,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the ex-president took to Truth Social to explain why he isn’t interested in appearing on stage with Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis and others.
He wrote, “Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary.”
Trump continued, “In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
For months, Trump has refused to agree to take the debate stage despite his rivals egging him on.
Recently, Trump’s ex-friend, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, claimed he believed Trump was “scared to death” to debate his archenemy, Chris Christie.
Scarborough said Trump will “will not have the guts.”
He added, “He saw what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio when Chris Christie went into a debate with one thing in mind, he knows Chris Christie put Jared Kushner’s father in jail for a very long time. He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case. And he also knows that his secret sauce in 2016 was being the disrupter. Right? Shaking Hillary Clinton up on the debate stage, shaking the Marcos and everybody else up on the debate stage.”
He said, “That gig that’s like eight years old, right? That’s Elvis in ’77 now. And I think Chris Christie’s got his number and he knows Donald Trump is get the gut instinct. Obviously, his political gut instinct is second to none like he sees it coming. And so I think he’s scared to death of Chris Christie and will not have the guts to go or the nerve to go on stage with Chris Christie anywhere.”