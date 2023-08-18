Ron DeSantis Blasts Donald Trump for Refusing to Debate: 'You Owe It to the American People'
Without specifically naming his top political opponent Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasted the current GOP frontrunner for dodging the first Republican debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
DeSantis warned his fellow candidate that he owed it to voters to show up on stage and face questions along with the current field of candidates. Trump has avoided confirming whether or not he will appear in Wisconsin for the scheduled debate hosted by Fox News on August 23.
During an interview with Erick Erickson at The Gathering conference, DeSantis took a subtle dig at the embattled former president.
While noting that DeSantis was the first confirmed candidate on the debate schedule, Erickson told the governor, "I guess the media would love to see the former president there with the rest of you."
"It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen," Erickson continued before asking, "How do you see the lay of the debate stage for next week?"
DeSantis played politics as he explained that he felt every candidate that qualified for the debate should be present on stage.
"I think everyone should debate if you qualify," DeSantis responded coyly without naming names. "I think you owe it to the people to put out your vision, to talk about your record, answer questions about about your record and decisions that you may have made or not made."
The governor added that, "if you’re not willing to do that, then I think that people are not going to look kindly on that."
While DeSantis and numerous other Republican figures already RSVP'd yes to the Fox News event, Trump has remained the single hold-out among qualified candidates.
According to a report from The New York Times, Trump has expressed to his closest aides that he intended to skip the highly anticipated debate.
The report alleged that instead of appearing alongside DeSantis in Wisconsin, Trump intended to keep total control with an exclusive interview hosted by ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.
The sit-down with Carlson would be scheduled for after the debate on August 24. Though Trump has gone back and forth on the idea of making a surprise appearance, his official confirmation would be required by next Monday, August 21.
At a dinner with Fox News President Jay Wallace and CEO Suzanne Scott at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club last month, Trump was said to have been urged by the network leaders to attend the debate. He was said to be "open" to the idea.