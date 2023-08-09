DeSantis Super PAC is Playing the ‘Long Game’ in 2024 Prez Battle, Counting on Rival Trump Being ‘Tossed in the Slammer’

A super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis recently predicted that Donald Trump will be imprisoned and therefore unable to run in next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as former President Trump leads the Florida governor by a whopping 38 points in the polls, a pro-DeSantis super PAC revealed that DeSantis’ campaign is playing the “long game” and in the race for the Republican primary for the “long haul.”