DeSantis Super PAC is Playing the ‘Long Game’ in 2024 Prez Battle, Counting on Rival Trump Being ‘Tossed in the Slammer’
A super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis recently predicted that Donald Trump will be imprisoned and therefore unable to run in next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as former President Trump leads the Florida governor by a whopping 38 points in the polls, a pro-DeSantis super PAC revealed that DeSantis’ campaign is playing the “long game” and in the race for the Republican primary for the “long haul.”
“This is about meeting the moment while also thinking long-term,” a staffer for the pro-DeSantis group told the Bulwark’s Tim Miller in Iowa this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted and pleaded not guilty last week to four criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The first preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for August 28, and it is expected the case will go to trial sometime in the middle of the 2024 campaign cycle.
Meanwhile, Trump is also facing two additional federal indictments connected to the Manhattan DA’s Stormy Daniels hush money case against the former president and charges connected to Trump’s alleged possession of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
Like the January 6 trial, those cases are expected to go to trial sometime in the middle of the 2024 campaign cycle.
According to the Bulwark, Trump’s GOP opponents – including DeSantis – might “have to consider earning as many delegates as they can ahead of a convention fight” rather than “dropping out of the race once it’s clear they can’t win.”
This is because, depending on next year’s legal calendar for Trump, the former president may have no choice but to drop out of the race.
Meanwhile, another DeSantis super PAC staffer – this time from the Never Back Down Super PAC – reportedly approached the Bulwark’s Miller in Iowa and made a case for the Florida governor.
“We shouldn’t have to pick between policy and personality,” the staffer reportedly said, seemingly referring to DeSantis and Trump. “Republicans deserve somebody who is noble.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump is currently ahead of DeSantis by a whopping 38 points according to the most recent poll released by RealClearPolitics.
Despite Trump’s impressive lead over DeSantis, the Florida governor is still polling in second place with 15.9 points.
Meanwhile, GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is polling in third place with 5.9 points while former Vice President Mike Pence is placing fourth with 5 points.
DeSantis’ 2024 campaign is still suffering a number of issues, and the Florida governor recently replaced his campaign manager, Generra Peck.
The campaign also recently dropped roughly a third of its staff as DeSantis struggles to catch up to Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican primary.
