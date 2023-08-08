Ron DeSantis Replaces Campaign Manager Generra Peck as He Struggles to Gain Momentum Against Trump

With Peck out as manager, the struggling DeSantis campaign marked its third round of major changes since the Republican candidate officially announced his bid in late May.

Peck wasn't gone for good though. The former campaign manager was shifted to chief strategist role and James Uthmeier, former chief of staff to Governor DeSantis, assumed Peck's former role.

