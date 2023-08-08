Ron DeSantis Replaces Campaign Manager Generra Peck as He Struggles to Gain Momentum Against Trump
Ron DeSantis has made more changes to his presidential campaign staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After a recent round of cuts that reduced DeSantis '24 staff to a skeleton crew, the Florida governor has now replaced campaign manager Generra Peck, only weeks after her job was supposedly marked safe.
With Peck out as manager, the struggling DeSantis campaign marked its third round of major changes since the Republican candidate officially announced his bid in late May.
Peck wasn't gone for good though. The former campaign manager was shifted to chief strategist role and James Uthmeier, former chief of staff to Governor DeSantis, assumed Peck's former role.
According to Politico, the change is taking place quickly or as Uthmeier said in a text message, "ASAP."
The ever-revolving door of employment at the DeSantis '24 campaign raised eyebrows and drew criticism of the governor's ability to run a captivating campaign, much less close the gap between him and current frontrunner, Donald Trump.
Moreover, the change directly contradicted statements from DeSantis' advisors on Peck's future as campaign manager.
As polls continued to churn out lackluster numbers for DeSantis, the campaign announced it cut ties with around a third of its staff. During that round of shake-ups, Peck's position as campaign manager was spared — and no hints were given that she would be on the chopping block within a month's time.
While outsiders may have been caught off guard by the decision, one insider wasn't fazed by another round of changes.
"No surprise. Should have happened a few weeks ago," the source told The Messenger on Peck being replaced.
While the Republican's presidential campaign struggled to find its footing, DeSantis wasn't necessarily helping staff efforts to drum up much-needed excitement — and support — from voters.
An attempt to resonate with the suburban mom vote by putting wife Casey in the spotlight backfired on the DeSantis camp — and a series of awkward encounters on the campaign trail didn't exactly help DeSantis connect with potential supporters.
As his political rival once put it, the governor needed a "personality transplant" if he wanted to poach from Trump's loyal MAGA base.