DeSantis Campaign 'Deep in Panic Mode': Stagnating Poll Numbers Lead Florida Gov. to End Media Blackout, Do More 'Intimate' Appearances

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is gearing up to reboot his Republican presidential campaign amidst stagnant poll numbers and financial concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.

His campaign manager, Generra Peck, disclosed that DeSantis plans to adopt a more national approach to campaigning rather than relying on his political victories in Florida. Despite announcing his bid for the White House in May, DeSantis has struggled to gain ground against former President Donald Trump, who continues to dominate GOP primary polls.