DeSantis Campaign 'Deep in Panic Mode': Stagnating Poll Numbers Lead Florida Gov. to End Media Blackout, Do More 'Intimate' Appearances
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is gearing up to reboot his Republican presidential campaign amidst stagnant poll numbers and financial concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His campaign manager, Generra Peck, disclosed that DeSantis plans to adopt a more national approach to campaigning rather than relying on his political victories in Florida. Despite announcing his bid for the White House in May, DeSantis has struggled to gain ground against former President Donald Trump, who continues to dominate GOP primary polls.
Peck told NBC that DeSantis has always been an "underdog" and has proved his skeptics wrong in the past.
"Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment, and he has won because of it every time," she told the outlet. "No one in this race has been under fire more and won than Gov. DeSantis. He's ready to prove them wrong again. Buckle up."
As part of his new strategy, DeSantis reportedly intends to shift his focus from large campaign events to more intimate appearances and may increase his accessibility to media outlets.
This change marks a departure from his previous reluctance to engage with major networks. Notably, such media exposure is crucial for a candidate aiming to appeal to voters across the nation.
- 'He Doesn't Mean It': Anthony Weiner Accuses Ron DeSantis of 'Campaigning Like a P----' for 2024 Presidency
- ‘Duke It Out’: Donald Trump Called Out by 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy for Refusing to Debate Ron DeSantis
- Donald Trump Rips ‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie as Ex-pal Calls Him a ‘Liar and a Coward’ for Allegedly Misleading His Supporters
Amidst the campaign's challenges, there are growing concerns about DeSantis' rapid expenditure of campaign funds.
Although he raised $20 million during the last quarter's fundraising efforts, approximately 70% of his donors have already reached the maximum allowable contribution for a primary race. Additionally, DeSantis has encountered difficulties in attracting a broad coalition of small donors.
Still, his affiliated super PAC, Never Back Down, has managed to raise an impressive $130 million since March.
Politico reported last week that DeSantis's campaign has started downsizing its staff. This development is particularly worrisome given that the race is just beginning, with the first GOP primary debate scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump currently sits comfortably with a 31.7-point lead over DeSantis in recent polling data.
Despite these concerns, DeSantis remains steadfast in his presidential aspirations.
In a rare interview with CNN earlier this week, he defended his bid and stressed the importance of looking forward rather than dwelling on the past, subtly referencing Trump's loss in the 2020 reelection.
"They've been saying that I've been doing poorly for my whole time as governor, basically," DeSantis asserted during his conversation with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.