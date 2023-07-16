Sources close to the campaign told NBC News that there was an internal assessment that too many staffers were hired too early.

Despite raising $20 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, it has become clear that costs must be brought down. This has led to criticism of campaign manager Generra Peck, who is now facing scrutiny for her decision-making.

"They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high," said one Republican source familiar with the campaign's thought process. "People warned the campaign manager, but she (Peck) wanted to hear none of it."

"DeSantis stock isn't rising," the donor added. "Twenty percent is not what people signed up for."