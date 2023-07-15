The video was posted on Friday, July 14, and shows a canvasser for the DeSantis PAC in Charleston, South Carolina, attempting to distribute flyers for the presidential hopeful.

In the video, the unnamed canvasser is seen on the phone while wearing a grey DeSantis 2024 campaign t-shirt and shorts, telling an unknown caller that if the homeowner hypothetically told him "f---you, get off my property," then "I'd be like, 'f--- you, eat my b--ls' honestly. Eat my big, hairy s--k."

Then, near the end of the video clip, the canvasser was heard saying, "I'm a little stoned right now, so I don't even care."