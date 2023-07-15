Member of Ron DeSantis PAC Caught on Camera Saying 'F--- You, Eat My B---s' While Campaigning in South Carolina
A member of a PAC supporting Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has been caught on camera using foul language and confessing to being under the influence of marijuana, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video was posted on Friday, July 14, and shows a canvasser for the DeSantis PAC in Charleston, South Carolina, attempting to distribute flyers for the presidential hopeful.
In the video, the unnamed canvasser is seen on the phone while wearing a grey DeSantis 2024 campaign t-shirt and shorts, telling an unknown caller that if the homeowner hypothetically told him "f---you, get off my property," then "I'd be like, 'f--- you, eat my b--ls' honestly. Eat my big, hairy s--k."
Then, near the end of the video clip, the canvasser was heard saying, "I'm a little stoned right now, so I don't even care."
According to Human Events, the canvasser no longer works for the Never Back Down PAC.
The organization reportedly employs people to canvass for DeSantis instead of relying on volunteers. The employees are recruited through advertisements promising a wage of $20 to $22 per hour and are given eight-day training sessions in Iowa before being sent out into the field.
The Never Back Down PAC defends its strategy, stating that their 350 to 400 canvassers have already knocked on around 700,000 doors and convinced over 7,000 people to commit to caucusing for DeSantis in the crucial state of Iowa.
Unlike the DeSantis campaign, Never Back Down operates independently and is able to accept unlimited donations.
Despite their efforts, DeSantis continues to trail behind former President Donald Trump in the polls.
According to Real Clear Politics, recent polling averages show that Trump remains strong at a 32.4 point lead ahead of DeSantis at 53 percent, while DeSantis is far behind with just 20.6 percent. However, the Florida Governor is still far ahead of other potential Republican candidates such as Vice President Mike Pence, Governor Nikki Haley, and Senator Tim Scott.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis has been publicly calling out the former ex-president for refusing to commit to attending debates with other Republican presidential nominees.
"Nobody is entitled to this nomination. You have got to earn the nomination," DeSantis said in an interview on The Howie Carr Show.
"Doing things like The Family Leader event in Iowa, doing things like these debates — they're important parts of the process," DeSantis added. "So I'm going to be in Iowa for that, I will be in Milwaukee for the first debate, and I'll be at all the debates."
"The American people deserve to hear from us directly about our vision for the country and about how we're going to be able to beat Joe Biden."
