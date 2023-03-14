South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Suggest Sentencing Women To DEATH For Having Abortions, 21 Co-Sponsors Get On Board

The amendment would give equal protection under the state's homicide laws, making women who terminate their pregnancies past a certain point eligible for the death penalty. Abortion is now legal in South Carolina up to 21 weeks and 6 days.

RadarOnline.com has learned the proposed bill does not provide an exception for rape or incest.

One exception listed in the bill is if the mother "engaged in the proscribed conduct because she was compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury." Another case that would not be a violation is when "all reasonable alternatives to save the life of the unborn child were attempted or none were available."