Jane Fonda Tells 'The View' Cohosts People Should 'Murder' To Protect Abortion Rights
Actress and staunch feminist Jane Fonda joked about murder as a better form of protest against anti-abortion activist and lawmakers when she appeared as a guest on daytime talk show The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fonda, 85, has been outspoken in her fight for civil rights for decades — and she didn't back down from her statements on Friday's episode of the controversial talk show.
In light of conservative lawmakers introducing harsh anti-abortion legislation in Republican-controlled states across the country, Fonda joked that abortion-seeking women should resort to drastic and macabre measures to fight fire with fire.
"We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives," Fonda told The View co-hosts.
"We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are," the 85-year-old actress continued. "We're not going back."
Fonda's powerful words were embraced by co-host Sonny Hostin, who responded, "That’s the activist." Co-host Joy Behar also chimed in, "That's Jane."
Hostin added that Fonda would "get a Nobel Prize" for her activism, while the Georgia Rule actress insisted it was "the truth" and that "we’re gonna fight."
Behar then asked Fonda's opinion for a better tactic than "marching" and protesting the overturn of Roe V. Wade, which brought a baffling response from the former Monster-in-Law star.
- Jane Fonda Goes ROGUE: Actress Shamelessly Ditches Billionaire After He Paid Big Bucks & Denounces Event Sponsor In Climate Change Speech
- Jane Fonda Masks Up During First Sighting Since Going Public With Her Cancer Battle At 84
- Jane Fonda Endured Lip Cancer Scare Just 4 Years Before Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Battle
"Well, I've thought of murder," Fonda replied to Behar's question, as her Netflix co-star Lily Tomlin asked her to repeat herself.
"Murder," Fonda repeated as the talk show hosts erupted with laughter.
"She’s just kidding," Behar nervously said. "Wait a second… They’ll pick up on that and just run with it. She’s just kidding."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The tense moment brought an awkward glare from Fonda to Behar, before Hostin attempted to segue the conversation into Fonda's decades of activism.
Abortion has been a hot topic of conversation for the ladies of The View before.
Hostin received backlash after she compared women voting Republican to "cockroaches" voting for Raid — and the remark landed her in a heated debate with co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin, a conservative among the heavily left-leaning panel.