Jane Fonda Goes ROGUE: Actress Shamelessly Ditches Billionaire After He Paid Big Bucks & Denounces Event Sponsor In Climate Change Speech

A billionaire pulled out the stops to make Jane Fonda his date for Vienna's glamorous opera ball, but RadarOnline.com has learned the Grace & Frankie actress decided to tear up the itinerary upon her arrival, making her own plans for the start of her trip.

Austrian businessman and shopping mall magnate Richard "Mörtel" Lugner has paid a celebrity to be his plus-one on an annual basis, previously offering invites to Grace Jones, Goldie Hawn, Pamela Anderson, Ivana Trump, and Kim Kardashian.