Shock Diagnosis: Jane Fonda Reveals Battle With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma As She Starts Chemo Treatments

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she shared via Instagram alongside a glamorous selfie, showing herself in good spirits.

"I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," Fonda continued.

The Monster-In-Law star said she will be doing treatments for six months.

So far, she is handling them "quite well," Fonda said. "Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."