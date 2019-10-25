Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Busted! Jane Fonda & Ted Danson Arrested During Wild Protest In D.C. Photos of celebrities caught cuffed over climate change demonstration.

Ted Danson and Jane Fonda were arrested on Capitol Hill Friday, October 25 during a protest over climate change, and RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos!

Danson was one of the featured speakers at Fonda’s third “Fire Drill Fridays.”

He spoke to crowd of over a hundred protestors before police swarmed in.

The reason for their arrest was for unlawfully demonstrating without permits.

Danson quipped during his speech that he was “Jane’s newest trainee.”

He said, “All of this is inconvenient. It’s inconvenient for politicians to stop taking money from fossil fuels.”

Fonda, and other celebs, scientists and economists are demanding the passage of the Green New Deal and Environmental Justice.

The actress plans on continuing the weekly demonstrations through January 2020.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on her personal website when she started the movement three weeks ago. “I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore—and even worse—empower—the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

Scroll through for more!