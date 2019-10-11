Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jane Fonda Arrested At Capitol Hill, Dragged Away In Handcuffs For Hosting Climate Change Strike ‘Join me!’ actress, 81, pleads to fans.

Jane Fonda is willing to go to jail in order to support her stance on climate change.

This Friday, October 11, the outspoken actress, 81, was arrested at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. for leading and taking part in a climate strike.

White House & Election Security reporter Mike Valerio shared a video of the Book Club star being escorted away in handcuffs by an armed police officer.

Fonda “is the THIRD arrest here at the US Capitol,” he wrote.

On her website, Fonda told fans about the protest. She explained that, inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg, she moved to Washington D.C. to fight for change and lead weekly demonstrations at Capitol Hill. She calls these “Fire Drill Fridays.”

“As Greta Thunberg said, ‘Our House Is On Fire’, and we need to act like it,” Fonda wrote on her site.

Fans of Thunberg, such as Fonda, were shocked when the 16-year-old did not win the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts on climate change. The Swedish teen made a name for herself after she skipped school and stood alone outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 with a sign reading, “School Strike for Climate.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, was given this year’s prize.

On her website, Fonda explained that she’s holding the demonstrations to “demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can’t afford to wait.”

Voicing her passion for the cause, the Hollywood icon said she “will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created. I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

“So please, join me,” she asked her friends and fans.