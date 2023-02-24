Joy Behar Points Finger At East Palestine Residents After Train Derailment Fallout, Says They Shouldn't Have Voted For Trump

Joy Behar pointed the finger at East Palestine residents as the community deals with the fallout of the Ohio train derailment, RadarOnline.com has learned, suggesting they shouldn't have cast their votes for Donald Trump.

"I don't know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA's chemical safety office," she declared during Thursday's broadcast of The View, looking directly at the camera as she called out residents. "That's who you voted for in that district."