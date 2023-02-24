Joy Behar Points Finger At East Palestine Residents After Train Derailment Fallout, Says They Shouldn't Have Voted For Trump
Joy Behar pointed the finger at East Palestine residents as the community deals with the fallout of the Ohio train derailment, RadarOnline.com has learned, suggesting they shouldn't have cast their votes for Donald Trump.
"I don't know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA's chemical safety office," she declared during Thursday's broadcast of The View, looking directly at the camera as she called out residents. "That's who you voted for in that district."
Gasps could be heard in the audience as she spoke plainly. "Donald Trump, who reduces all safety," Behar continued.
East Palestine residents need to "look past the photo ops," she went on, likely referring to Trump's visit to the town on Wednesday, and see "who is doing the job here."
She was describing how Trump's administration withdrew an Obama-era proposal to require faster brakes on trains carrying highly flammable materials and to end regular rail safety audits of railroads, as explored in a recent report shared by Politico.
Prior to her remarks, Behar went into detail about the environmental disaster residents are facing after the February 3 derailment, following which there was a "controlled release" of toxic chemicals.
Locals have since reported health issues and feeling unwell, while fish and wildlife have been dying.
Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, shared a shocking revelation during a virtual press conference, claiming the chemical spill likely killed over 43,700 aquatic animals.
Behar noted that Trump came to town and blasted the Biden administration's response to the incident, explaining how the White House responded shortly after, claiming Trump's rail safety rollbacks caused it.
Alyssa Farah Griffin said it was a missed opportunity for Biden to show up right away, noting she believes this could have been a way to make his presence felt in "Trump country."
Co-host Sunny Hostin concluded that it was Trump's fault.
"It's his fault, and then he shows up," Behar chimed in.