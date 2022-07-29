Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Rips Prince Harry After Royal Criticizes Roe V. Wade Being Overturned

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito unleashed on Prince Harry during a keynote speech overseas telling the royal to stay out of American politics, Radar has learned.

The conservative justice mocked Harry for making comments about Roe V. Wade being overturned. Earlier this month, Harry gave a speech on Nelson Mandela Day where he said, “This has been a painful year in a painful decade. We are living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe.”