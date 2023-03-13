Marjorie Taylor Greene Snitching On Jane Fonda For Suggesting ‘Murder’ As Method To Obtain Abortion Rights

Fonda was asked what activists could do aside from protest and marching. The actress told the panel, “well, I’ve thought of murder.” Joy Behar tried to downplay the comment and told the audience Fonda was joking.

Fonda then looked at Behar with a glare suggesting she may not have been joking.

Over the weekend, Green unloaded on Twitter claiming she “routinely” gets “death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me,” Greene said as she described herself as an “unapologetic pro-life politician.”