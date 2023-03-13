Marjorie Taylor Greene Snitching On Jane Fonda For Suggesting ‘Murder’ As Method To Obtain Abortion Rights
Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will be reporting actress Jane Fonda for suggesting abortion activists use “murder” to obtain their goal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Fonda was a guest on The View where they discussed politics and Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Fonda was asked what activists could do aside from protest and marching. The actress told the panel, “well, I’ve thought of murder.” Joy Behar tried to downplay the comment and told the audience Fonda was joking.
Fonda then looked at Behar with a glare suggesting she may not have been joking.
Over the weekend, Green unloaded on Twitter claiming she “routinely” gets “death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me,” Greene said as she described herself as an “unapologetic pro-life politician.”
She added, “But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks, and potential murders of Pro-Life politicians and activists. I am reporting this.”
“By the way @Janefonda your eggs are dried up so you don’t have to worry about getting pregnant anytime soon, so you can retire from demanding baby murder now,” she continued.
Greene said she was calling on the FBI and Justice Department to look into Fonda.
“The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept have targeted Pro-Life protestors for praying outside of abortion clinics,” Greene said. “They better step up and hold @Janefonda and @TheView accountable for calling for the murder of Pro-Life Politicians like me. I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ unless the two-tiered justice system is stopped.”
“Jane Fonda (and many Democrats) want you and me ‘murdered’ for fighting to protect the most innocent in the womb. Believe Democrats when they say the quiet part out loud. Sounds like they want us dead,” Green said.
Fonda has since backtracked from her statements claiming she wasn’t being serious. She said, "While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest. My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room - and to anyone watching - that I was using hyperbole to make a point."
"Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand," Fonda added.