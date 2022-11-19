Former Anti-Abortion Activist Claims Supreme Court Leaked Another Case Authored By Justice Samuel Alito In 2014

"Considering there may be a severe penalty to be paid by whoever is responsible for the initial leak of the recent draft opinion, thought this previous incident might bear some consideration by you and others involved in the process," Schenck wrote to Chief Justice Robert in a letter.

Schneck, who was part of a nonprofit evangelical firm in Washington, D.C., claimed he learned the information from donor Gayle Wright, as she and her husband dined with Justice Samuel Alito and his wife in June of 2014.

“Rob, if you want some interesting news please call. No emails,” the note, which was addressed to Schneck, allegedly read.