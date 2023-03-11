Home > News > Texas Texas Man Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against 3 Women Who Allegedly Provided Ex-Wife With Abortion Pills Source: mega By: Joshua Wilburn Mar. 11 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

A pro-life ex-husband from Galveston, Tex., is suing three women who allegedly helped his wife obtain abortion pills from across state borders. This is the first trial of its kind since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

In the civil suit, Marcus Silva claimed his former wife was pregnant with his child in July 2022 soon after the state's ban on abortion pills went into effect. He alleged her friends discussed "Aid Access," a site that ships the pills from overseas, received the shipment in Houston where the two women lived at the time, and later gave the pills to the man's wife, leading to the loss of her pregnancy. Silva provided a number of screenshot messages between his wife and the defendants of the suit. No one has been officially criminally charged with any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit has even darker implications based on the legal arguments made within it. Although the state bans abortion and "aiding and abetting law enforcement" to obtain certain contraception, the suit is also listing the defendants as "responsible for [his unborn child's] wrongful death." He claims that the pills used to abort the child should be ruled as murder, and if recognized, could allow the state to prosecute and sentence the women involved with the death penalty.

The currently unnamed wife divorced her ex-husband in February, just before the lawsuit was filed. She believes that the suit is to get back at her for leaving him. "I know either way he will use it against me," the ex-wife said, according to photos of a group text attached to the suit. "If I told him before, which I'm not, he would use it as [a way to] try to stay with me. And after the fact, I know he will try to act like he has some right to the decision." The former couple have two daughters together.

Silva’s lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, is the architect of SB-8, the bounty hunter law that allows anyone to sue someone who aids or abets an abortion. The ex-husband is asking a state court judge in Galveston for damages of more than $1 million, and he also wants an injunction to stop the three women from distributing further abortion pills.

