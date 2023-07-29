When DeSantis said the declined stock hurt Floridians, Kelly interjected, "Didn’t you support the boycott against them?"

"No, I did, but that’s just as a personal thing," DeSantis replied. "But I mean, we didn’t have like the state government necessarily putting power about it."

DeSantis doubled-down that Bud Light "departed from their fiduciary duty," but Kelly wasn't buying it.

"I’m not in favor of the Bud Light thing at all, but how can you say they departed from their fiduciary duty, they sent a beer can to this very controversial person, which upset the consumers and the consumers had their say. But how is that a departure from — and how does the state get involved in that?" Kelly pressed.

DeSantis asked how Bud Light teaming up with Mulvaney benefited shareholders or the company but Kelly argued, "How is that for you to weigh in on?"