Ron DeSantis Blows up His 24 Campaign, Fires 1/3 of Campaign Staff in Desperate Bid to Revive Failing Presidential Bid
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took "aggressive steps" to get his presidential campaign back on track by cutting one-third of its staff positions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The GOP presidential candidate hoped that by removing staffers, constraints on his campaign finances would lessen. The move came as DeSantis' polling numbers continued to lag behind embattled Republican nominee frontrunner Donald Trump.
According to Politico, DeSantis' campaign advisers confirmed that a total of 38 positions were removed from various departments. The campaign previously listed over 90 employees on federal filings from June.
The job cuts included at least 10 event planning positions announced just a few weeks ago and followed the exit of husband and wife duo Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain.
Abrams and Obenshain served as senior advisers for the campaign before they announced their departures in mid-July, upon which they began work for an outside pro-DeSantis political group.
DeSantis' campaign manager Generra Peck contributed to the reorganization as the result of a "top-to-bottom review" of the campaign.
"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," Peck said in a statement.
"Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign."
The "aggressive" slashes to staff support appeared to signal distress over DeSantis' finances. Peck confirmed that efforts to save money would reflect in lessened travel expenditures and scaled-back campaign events.
While the Republican lawmaker's campaign announced $20 million was brought in through donations in the second quarter, much of that money has already been spent. Additionally, many donors had maxed out contribution limits and were unable to donate further.
Since officially launching his presidential campaign in May, DeSantis faced backlash after several failed marketing attempts.
DeSantis was condemned and accused of promoting an anti-gay message in an attack ad targeting his political rival, Trump.
The Florida governor's campaign faced further scrutiny when DeSantis' wife, Casey, took the reins and attempted to position herself at the forefront of her husband's political efforts, presumably to win over the highly sought-after suburban mom vote.