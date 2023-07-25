Ron DeSantis Blows up His 24 Campaign, Fires 1/3 of Campaign Staff in Desperate Bid to Revive Failing Presidential Bid

According to Politico, DeSantis' campaign advisers confirmed that a total of 38 positions were removed from various departments. The campaign previously listed over 90 employees on federal filings from June.

The job cuts included at least 10 event planning positions announced just a few weeks ago and followed the exit of husband and wife duo Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain.

Abrams and Obenshain served as senior advisers for the campaign before they announced their departures in mid-July, upon which they began work for an outside pro-DeSantis political group.