'He Doesn't Mean It': Anthony Weiner Accuses Ron DeSantis of 'Campaigning Like a P----' for 2024 Presidency
Former congressman-turned-sex offender Anthony Wiener attacked Ron DeSantis and accused the Florida governor of “campaigning like a p----” for the 2024 Republican nomination, RadarOnline.com can report.
Weiner’s surprising remarks were made on Thursday during a fiery appearance on the PBD Podcast with host Patrick Bet-David.
According to Weiner, DeSantis is “running a campaign based on things” that are no longer important for the Florida governor’s base.
“The DeSantis mistake is the Churchill effect, believing that what was a giant issue two years ago that animates people is still a giant issue that animates them today,” the disgraced Democratic congressman explained.
“I think DeSantis is running a campaign based on things that are no longer as salient for his base,” he added.
Adam Sosnick, another guest that appeared on the podcast on Thursday, fired back at Weiner and argued that DeSantis is relevant because of the issues the Florida governor is campaigning on.
“Well that’s the reason that he’s relevant,” Sosnick argued. “That’s kind of like the whole reason that he’s on the forefront of the campaign trail.”
“Well excuse me, how do you define forefront? He’s getting crushed,” Weiner fired back. “He’s trailing by forty points.”
“You can be amazingly good in your mind and for your voters’ mind in a certain issue, but once that issue recedes the salience of that and the importance of that issue recedes as well,” the convicted sex offender continued. “That’s the mistake that DeSantis is making.”
The podcast interview then took a dramatic turn when Weiner claimed DeSantis is “campaigning like a p----” and doesn’t have what it takes to “take out” former President Donald Trump.
“DeSantis is campaigning like a p----, is what he’s doing,” Weiner charged. “When you want to take out the king, you’ve got to mean it. He doesn’t. He’s running for four years from now.”
“Sometimes candidates fall in love with the narrative about themselves,” the former congressman finished. “Their polling looks amazing, and then the world around them changes.”
Weiner also reportedly suffered a minor meltdown during his interview with Bet-David this week.
The meltdown happened when Bet-Davis brought up the fact that Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 for sexting a minor.
"Everybody has a stereotype. You have a reputation whether you like it or not. What's your reputation? Your reputation is you like to text underage girls and you like to talk to girls and you send pictures of your dingaling," Bet-David said, according to OK! Magazine.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"That's your reputation,” the podcast host continued. “Whatever you do, you can't do anything about it."
"Let me finish my thought!" Weiner then shouted while trying to respond to Bet-David. "Listen to me!"