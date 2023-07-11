Megyn Kelly Accuses the Left of Being Misogynistic After MSNBC Panel Labels Casey DeSantis 'America's Karen'

Political pundit Megyn Kelly branded criticism from the left against Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, as misogynistic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly claimed naysayers "hate" Casey in a "special way" after an MSNBC panel slammed the latest DeSantis campaign ad that featured Casey.

The panel branded Casey "America's Karen" and compared the support she gave her husband's presidential campaign to that of Serena Waterford from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.