Megyn Kelly Accuses the Left of Being Misogynistic After MSNBC Panel Labels Casey DeSantis 'America's Karen'
Political pundit Megyn Kelly branded criticism from the left against Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, as misogynistic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly claimed naysayers "hate" Casey in a "special way" after an MSNBC panel slammed the latest DeSantis campaign ad that featured Casey.
The panel branded Casey "America's Karen" and compared the support she gave her husband's presidential campaign to that of Serena Waterford from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.
Kelly began the discussion on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, with a clip of Casey's campaign ad and the MSNBC panel.
In the DeSantis video, Casey stressed the importance of "protecting" American children.
"It doesn't matter if it's presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine is a losing one," said panelist David Jolly, who also labeled Casey a "Karen" and likened her behavior to Atwood's power-hungry manipulative character.
Kelly and her guests thought that Jolly, who was a Republican, felt threatened by Casey and the DeSantis campaign.
"I think the reason they're reacting so angrily to her is they accurately perceive her as a threat," Kelly told guests Dave Marcus and Stu Burguiere. "She can't do anything right!"
Kelly then accused the left of imposing a double standard and claimed attacks on Casey were "fair game" because she was a "Republican wife."
"If they were saying this sort of thing about a leftie, these same people would be outraged by the rampant misogyny, but as always, it's always fair game against a Republican wife," Kelly told her guests.
Kelly appeared to look past her own commentary on First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who she told to "get a real MD" after criticizing her use of her title earned from her Doctorate in Education when condemning attacks on politician wives.
"They hate her in a special way, it's almost coming at her more viciously than with Melania [Trump]," Kelly continued. "[There is] this particular viciousness against her."
During the MSNBC panel, Casey was not only compared to The Handmaid's Tale but she was also called the "Walmart Melania."
Kelly was not alone in being outraged over the MSNBC panelists' treatment of Casey while discussing her husband's campaign. Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt also rushed to Casey's defense and attempted to spin Jolly's remarks were not "degrading."
The Fox co-host bizarrely claimed that like Melania Trump, Casey represented "everyday people."