Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Anti-trans Ron DeSantis Supporter in Fight Over Trump: 'You Have Bigger Breasts Than Me!'

Caitlyn Jenner mocked an anti-transgender Republican this weekend after the conservative pundit said Donald Trump was “as pro-trans” as President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising back-and-forth took place on Sunday after former Trump supporter-turned-Ron DeSantis backer John Cardillo accused the former president of being “as pro-trans as Biden” and having “Bruce Jenner in lipstick as a media surrogate.”