Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Anti-trans Ron DeSantis Supporter in Fight Over Trump: 'You Have Bigger Breasts Than Me!'
Caitlyn Jenner mocked an anti-transgender Republican this weekend after the conservative pundit said Donald Trump was “as pro-trans” as President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising back-and-forth took place on Sunday after former Trump supporter-turned-Ron DeSantis backer John Cardillo accused the former president of being “as pro-trans as Biden” and having “Bruce Jenner in lipstick as a media surrogate.”
“Trump is as pro-trans as Biden,” Cardillo tweeted. “He allowed trans contestants into Miss Universe, opposed NC’s bathroom bill, and has Bruce Jenner in lipstick as a media surrogate.”
“Now his cultists can attack, insult, and throw tantrums,” the Republican commentator added, “but that doesn’t change the fact that this is true.”
Jenner fired back less than two hours later and quipped that Cardillo has “bigger breasts” than her.
“My goodness…emotional much - too much estrogen? Are you transitioning? You have bigger breasts than me!” Jenner tweeted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenner and Cardillo’s short feud on Sunday came just days after Jenner clashed with the conservative and pro-DeSantis LGBTQ+ advocacy group Gays Against Groomers (GAG).
The clash came shortly after a GAG board member, David Leatherwood, resigned from the group. Leatherwood cited an "extremely anti-gay" campaign ad from the DeSantis campaign as the reason for his departure.
“Not the draft you sent my team,” Jenner wrote shortly after Leatherwood’s resignation. “Some highly relevant omitted info. Hmmm… you can’t play it both ways.”
Leatherwood fired back and acknowledged that his departure from GAG “directly related to the Founder’s outspoken support for DeSantis” and the Florida governor’s “recent ad that is extremely anti-gay.”
"While I respect everyone’s right to their own opinion, the homophobia coming from the DeSantis campaign is not something I want to be affiliated with in any way,” Leatherwood added. “Even by proxy thru GAG."
Meanwhile, Jenner also recently got involved in the controversy surrounding Bud Light and the beer company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
“Let's not 'normalize' any of what this person is doing,” Jenner wrote about Mulvaney. “This is absurdity!"
"As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike co-founder] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!" Jenner added in April after Nike partnered with Mulvaney.