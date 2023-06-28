Megyn Kelly Attacks 'The View' for Defending Joe Biden Inviting Son Hunter to State Dinner: 'It's Not Your Private Party!'

Political pundit Megyn Kelly wasn't happy that scandal-ridden Hunter Biden was invited by his father Joe Biden to a state dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly was even more upset at the hosts of The View, who defended President Biden for supporting his son amid his legal battles and heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers.

The former news anchor's outrage followed Monday's release of the bombshell audio tape from ex-president Donald Trump's 37-count federal indictment.