Megyn Kelly Attacks 'The View' for Defending Joe Biden Inviting Son Hunter to State Dinner: 'It's Not Your Private Party!'
Political pundit Megyn Kelly wasn't happy that scandal-ridden Hunter Biden was invited by his father Joe Biden to a state dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly was even more upset at the hosts of The View, who defended President Biden for supporting his son amid his legal battles and heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers.
The former news anchor's outrage followed Monday's release of the bombshell audio tape from ex-president Donald Trump's 37-count federal indictment.
Despite the shocking contents of Trump's recorded 2021 conversation — which featured the ex-president telling writers he could "show" them proof that a Pentagon plan to attack Iran was not his original idea — Kelly set her sights on the first son.
After Hunter agreed to a plea deal on misdemeanor tax charges, Kelly ridiculed President Biden for inviting his only surviving son to the state dinner with the co-hosts of the Ruthless podcast.
Kelly kicked off the criticism with an eye roll as she presented a "ridiculous" clip from Friday's edition of The View that featured co-host Ana Navarro.
"The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this, the that — it's also the story of a father's love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than," Navarro said. "He is a father first; take it or leave it. That's who he is, that is part of his heart." Navarro noted that there were "380 people at this dinner," claiming, "It's not like Hunter was sitting at Merrick Garland's lap."
Kelly and her guests, however, saw the situation in a far different light.
"You can love your child and still recognize it would be inappropriate, given the circumstances, to bring him to something that is not your private party," Kelly said of the president. "It's not your private party, Joe Biden!"
"It's our party. It's the United States. It's America, and Hunter Biden should not have been there!" the former Fox News host added.
After laughing at the comparison of President Biden inviting Hunter to Bill Clinton inviting Monica Lewinsky to the White House, podcast co-host Michael Duncan switched to a more serious tone.
"This isn't about hypocrisy… it's hierarchy... They're laughing in our faces," Duncan told Kelly. "This is a guy who's being accused of influence peddling in foreign countries and taking money from China, taking money from this corrupt Ukrainian gas company."
"And he's showing up at official events with foreign dignitaries in front of us — they're laughing at us."