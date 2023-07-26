DeSantis Campaign Cuts Ties With Aide Who Created Video With Nazi Imagery in Support of The Governor's 2024 Bid

Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign fired a campaign staffer who made a pro-DeSantis video with Nazi symbolism front and center and shared it online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nate Hochman left his post as a writer for the National Review to support the DeSantis 2024 campaign's communications team.

At least, he did until this weekend when the campaign aide retweeted a video he made that superimposed the Republican governor's image with a notorious Nazi symbol. The video was originally posted on a pro-DeSantis Twitter account.