Ron DeSantis Uninjured After Being Involved in Multi-Car Accident in TN
Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee, one which left the Republican White House hopeful uninjured.
DeSantis and his motorcade were en route to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid when the accident occurred, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
At just before 8:15 a.m., a sudden slowing of traffic on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga led to a collision between the four motorcade cars.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and according to police and DeSantis campaign spokesperson Bryan Griffin, Gov. DeSantis did not get hurt. Although a female member of DeSantis' staff did have a minor injury as a result, she was treated at the campaign event rather than at the scene.
Explicit details about the incident were few and far between. Representatives for the DeSantis campaign offered no information and did not answer when asked about who was driving the governor at the time of the accident.
Spokesman Andrew Romeo simply said that DeSantis was continuing on to his event despite the scare.
- DeSantis Campaign 'Deep in Panic Mode': Stagnating Poll Numbers Lead Florida Gov. to End Media Blackout, Do More 'Intimate' Appearances
- 'He Doesn't Mean It': Anthony Weiner Accuses Ron DeSantis of 'Campaigning Like a P----' for 2024 Presidency
- ‘Duke It Out’: Donald Trump Called Out by 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy for Refusing to Debate Ron DeSantis
DeSantis is in the midst of a flurry of fundraising events throughout eastern and central Tennessee as his campaign puts their focus on Super Tuesday states.
Earlier this month, the candidate spoke at the annual Statesmen's Dinner fundraiser at the Music City Center in Nashville. The crowd numbered about 1,800 people from all of Tennessee's 95 counties.
"We've made the state of Florida the place where woke goes to die," DeSantis said during his remarks at the fundraiser. "And now, it is our mission as Americans to ensure that in January 2025 ... we leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history where it belongs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Per the Chattanooga Times Free Press, DeSantis is set to speak at a fundraiser this evening at a private home in Chattanooga. Hosts for the event were paying $10,000 per couple, with co-hosts paying $5,000, and other attendees paying $2,000 each.
DeSantis is also scheduled to participate in fundraising events in Knoxville and Franklin.
The decision to expand his campaign trail outside of his home state is a conscious one. Per his campaign manager, Generra Peck, DeSantis is pointedly adopting a more national approach to campaigning rather than relying on his political victories in Florida.
"Americans across the country are about to see a whole lot more of Ron DeSantis," Peck said in a statement last week. "Get ready."