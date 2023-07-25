DeSantis is in the midst of a flurry of fundraising events throughout eastern and central Tennessee as his campaign puts their focus on Super Tuesday states.

Earlier this month, the candidate spoke at the annual Statesmen's Dinner fundraiser at the Music City Center in Nashville. The crowd numbered about 1,800 people from all of Tennessee's 95 counties.

"We've made the state of Florida the place where woke goes to die," DeSantis said during his remarks at the fundraiser. "And now, it is our mission as Americans to ensure that in January 2025 ... we leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history where it belongs."

