Kamala Harris Gets Trashed by CNN's Scott Jennings for 'Fabricated' Outrage Over Florida's Updated Curriculum on Slavery
Republican CNN commentator Scott Jennings called out Vice President Kamala Harris for "fabricated" outrage aimed at a Florida public education curriculum update on slavery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, Harris spoke to a crowd gathered in Jacksonville, Florida, and condemned the curriculum update as "abhorrent."
The July 19 update from Florida's Board of Education stated that students would learn "how slaves developed skills, which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
Despite widespread outrage at the curriculum update, Jennings claimed Harris was "making something literally out of nothing" during a CNN panel.
Jennings, who served as George W. Bush's Deputy Director of Public Affairs in 2006, added that it was a "fabricated issue" that the vice president quickly "jumped on."
"What is amazing to me [is] that how little Kamala Harris apparently has to do that she can read something on Twitter one day and be on the airplane the next to make something literally out of nothing," Jennings said on the CNN panel.
The former Harvard lecturer said he reviewed the updated education standards as well as an analysis of the standards and saw no error on the Florida Board of Education's part or Governor Ron DeSantis'.
"Everybody involved in this says this is completely a fabricated issue and yet look at how quickly Kamala Harris jumped on it," Jennings said of his personal review. "So, the fact that this is her best moment, a fabricated matter, is pretty ridiculous."
While Jennings considered reactions from the left to be "pretty ridiculous," the curriculum's update was clear as day.
On page 6 of the 216-page academic standards guideline, the curriculum stated, "Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit," via the Daily Mail.
Further in the document, on page 17, educators discussing events such as the Tulsa Massacre were instructed to bring up violence within the Black community. The document noted, "acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans."
While conservatives defended DeSantis and the curriculum update, critics saw the new educational standards as another attack from the governor and his anti-woke agenda.
On January 12, the DeSantis administration sent a letter to College Board regarding its African American Advanced Placement (AP) course.
In the letter, Florida's Department of Education's Office of Articulation challenged the course as "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."
Without identifying which issues the department had an issue with, DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin told CNN the course "leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow."