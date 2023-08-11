‘Go Back To Florida, Pudding Fingers!’: Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Stop Disrupted by Protestors
Ron DeSantis was met by protestors this week as he stopped off for a campaign event in Iowa, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational incident to take place as the Florida governor appeared in Menlo on Friday morning, DeSantis was reportedly called “pudding fingers” and told to “go back to Florida” by a group of anti-DeSantis dissidents.
According to Mediaite, the group was mostly made up of women wearing “B-----s Get Stuff Done” t-shirts.
Two of the protestors, since identified as sisters Heather Ryan and Kara Ryan, were caught on video waiting outside the DeSantis team’s bus and shouting through a bullhorn as the 2024 Republican nominee-hopeful and his wife stepped down from the vehicle.
“Go back to Florida, pudding fingers!” the pair reportedly shouted. “Racist, fascist, anti-gay, Ron DeSantis, go away!”
One of the protestors also reportedly said that it “smelled like pig s---” because DeSantis was on his way to speak at the Menlo, Iowa Freedom Rock event.
Meanwhile, witnesses at the event on Friday morning said that the majority of the Florida governor’s speech was drowned out due to the protestors.
At least one DeSantis supporter appeared to put his hands on one of the DeSantis detractors in an effort to quiet her down.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis was first dubbed “pudding fingers” in April after Donald Trump released an attack ad against the Florida governor.
“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” the ad’s narrator said as an actor ate pudding with his fingers on the screen. “And we’re not just talking about pudding.”
“DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, and even raising our retirement age,” the ad continued. “Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money.”
“Oh, and get this man a spoon!”
DeSantis was not the only 2024 Republican nominee to be met with protestors during an Iowa campaign stop this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Mike Pence was also confronted during an event at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.
“Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence!” one Trump supporter shouted as Pence made his way through the Iowa fairgrounds. “You are far from a Christian!”
“Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and y'all know it,” she continued. “That guy, traitor. Traitor!”
Trump is currently leading both DeSantis and Pence by a wide margin in the race for the 2024 Republican nominee.
According to the latest poll released by RealClearPolitics, DeSantis has 15.1 points and Pence has 5.2. Trump is far ahead of both challengers with an impressive 54.2 points.