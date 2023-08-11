'Traitor': Mike Pence Heckled by Rowdy Donald Trump Supporters at Iowa State Fair — 'You Are Far From a Christian!'

Mike Pence was heckled by a group of rowdy Donald Trump supporters at the Iowa State Fair this week, RadarOnline.com can report. In a startling development to come after Trump himself targeted his former vice president in a scathing Truth Social post last week, a group of the embattled ex-president’s supporters took aim at Pence in Des Moines on Thursday.

Some Trump supporters heckle Mike Pence as he arrives to a radio interview at the State Fair. “Pence is a traitor!” one yells. Appears like they were waiting for him. pic.twitter.com/0SDwI7d9d5 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023

According to a video of the incident, the Trump supporters – dressed down in “Team Trump” and “Make American Great Again” shirts and hats – dubbed Pence a “traitor.” The Pence protestors also accused the former vice president of being “far from a Christian.”

“Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence!” one woman shouted as Pence and his entourage made their way through the Iowa fairgrounds. “You are far from a Christian!” “Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and ya’ll know it,” she continued before pointing at Pence. “That guy, traitor. Traitor!”

Source: Mega

It was later revealed that the individuals that heckled Pence on Thursday were “part of the Trump volunteer group that’s been organized at the State Fair.” Pence, who gave a speech at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, later discussed the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his refusal to participate in Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“There’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could pick the American president,” Pence told the Iowa crowd. “People deserve to know that on that day, the former president asked me to choose between him and the Constitution,” he continued. “I chose the Constitution and I always will.”

Source: Mega

Pence reportedly refused to refer to Trump by name and instead referred to Trump as the “former president” and his “former running mate.” Meanwhile, ex-President Trump is also scheduled to give a speech at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump created waves last week when he slammed Pence on Truth Social. According to Trump, Pence is "not a very good person" and "has gone to the dark side."

Source: Mega

“WOW, it’s finally happened!” the embattled ex-president wrote on Saturday. “Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side.” “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy,” Trump continued. “I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Pence also came under fire this week when he pretended to fill a pickup truck with gasoline for the sake of a new 2024 campaign video. According to the video, Pence never actually turned the fuel pump on.

