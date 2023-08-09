Presidential Fakery: Mike Pence Pretends to Fill Pickup Truck With Gas in Just Released Campaign Video
Mike Pence launched a new presidential campaign ad and was quickly called out by viewers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest Pence 2024 ad, the former vice president acts like he's putting fuel into a pickup truck, but a constant beeping heard in the background gave up his cover.
The campaign video began with Pence hopping out of a classic American vehicle, a red pickup truck. The Republican candidate then grabbed the fuel nozzle, inserted it into his vehicle's conveniently open gas cap and began trashing President Biden over the rising cost of gas.
While the former vice president stood by the vehicle, hand clutching the fuel nozzle, he introduced his "Pence Plan" for energy.
Unfortunately for Pence, much of his message was drowned out by the sound of a persistent beep coming from the fuel pump, as if it was prompting him to select a fuel grade or payment option.
Moreover, the awkward video carried an overtly fake vibe that viewers weren't able to move past, even with Pence promising that his energy plan would "reclaim America’s role as the leading producer of energy in the world."
Despite Pence's passion to combat Biden's alleged "war on energy" and help lower electricity and fuel prices for working-class Americans, viewers trolled the lawmaker on social media. Critics were merciless when it came to pointing out obvious flaws.
"You didn't have the courage to select your fuel grade," wrote one Twitter user.
Another replied, "The beeping means the pump isn’t turned on yet."
In between replies pointing out the persistent beeping, internet trolls quickly turned the video into memes of Pence. One took a nod from a famous Steve Buscemi 30 Rock meme, in which the actor is dressed much younger as he pretends to be a school-aged teen.
The Pence rendition featured a screenshot from the campaign ad along with the caption, "How do you do, fellow gasoline consumers," an obvious poke at Pence attempting to appeal to the average American — and failing.
Other jabs were aimed at Pence complaining about gas prices while driving a pickup truck, a notorious fuel-inefficient vehicle.