Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Fox News

Geraldo Rivera Blasts Tucker Carlson for Getting 'Way too Big for His Britches' in Scathing Tell-All After Fox News Exit

geraldo rivera blasts tucker carlson tell all fox news pp
Source: Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/The Mega Agency; Jim Ruymen/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

Aug. 15 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera called out former colleague Tucker Carlson during an explosive tell-all, claiming his esteemed position within the network allowed him to get away with his controversial commentary for far too long.

The only reason why, according to Rivera, was "ratings."

Article continues below advertisement
geraldo rivera blasts tucker carlson tell all fox news
Source: mega

"He was very, very, very powerful," Rivera explained, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming Carlson's reputation preceded him. "In discovery in the Dominion lawsuit, you see how arrogant he was, how contemptuous he was."

As we previously reported, Carlson got his pink slip earlier this year following Fox's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

However, both Fox and Dominion denied that his ouster was a condition. "Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion," a rep for the company said in a statement this May.

Article continues below advertisement
geraldo rivera blasts tucker carlson tell all fox news
Source: mega

Rivera said Carlson would often make declarations that were upsetting. "I was nauseous over Tucker Carlson's premise that Jan. 6 was an inside job," he told Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin and senior reporter Diana Falzone on The Interview podcast. "I was shocked and outraged."

"It was pathetic, really pathetic," Rivera continued. "He really got way too big for his britches."

"The worst thing about what he did was the ruthless pragmatism that he displayed. I'm going to do this because that's what the audience wants. In other words, it wasn't the malevolent media leading the audience. It was the audience leading the malevolent media," Rivera went on. "What he did was unforgivable. He made a mockery of the tenets of journalism."

MORE ON:
Fox News
Article continues below advertisement
geraldo rivera blasts tucker carlson tell all fox news
Source: mega

Carlson's exit in April has been followed by a massive debut on Twitter, now known as X. His highly-anticipated show on the social media platform attracted more than 80 million views and counting in less than 24 hours and has continued to generate headlines.

In June, Rivera announced that he was leaving Fox News following his 23-year run after being fired from The Five.

Rivera said he often clashed with co-host Greg Gutfeld prior to his exit, and it made him question his future. "They always took his side," he shared. "I could sense that I was hanging by a thread."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
geraldo rivera blasts tucker carlson tell all fox news
Source: CD1/Carrie Devorah / WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"I should have left a long time ago," Rivera concluded. "But for various reasons, not the least of which was my own insecurity about where I would end up, I stuck around and I stayed too long at the dance."

"They made a very pragmatic decision, a business decision. And it looks in retrospect that they made the right decision," the TV star added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.