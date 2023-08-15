Geraldo Rivera Blasts Tucker Carlson for Getting 'Way too Big for His Britches' in Scathing Tell-All After Fox News Exit
Former Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera called out former colleague Tucker Carlson during an explosive tell-all, claiming his esteemed position within the network allowed him to get away with his controversial commentary for far too long.
The only reason why, according to Rivera, was "ratings."
"He was very, very, very powerful," Rivera explained, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming Carlson's reputation preceded him. "In discovery in the Dominion lawsuit, you see how arrogant he was, how contemptuous he was."
As we previously reported, Carlson got his pink slip earlier this year following Fox's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
However, both Fox and Dominion denied that his ouster was a condition. "Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion," a rep for the company said in a statement this May.
Rivera said Carlson would often make declarations that were upsetting. "I was nauseous over Tucker Carlson's premise that Jan. 6 was an inside job," he told Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin and senior reporter Diana Falzone on The Interview podcast. "I was shocked and outraged."
"It was pathetic, really pathetic," Rivera continued. "He really got way too big for his britches."
"The worst thing about what he did was the ruthless pragmatism that he displayed. I'm going to do this because that's what the audience wants. In other words, it wasn't the malevolent media leading the audience. It was the audience leading the malevolent media," Rivera went on. "What he did was unforgivable. He made a mockery of the tenets of journalism."
- Newsmax Offers Job to Ex-Fox News Star Ed Henry After DUI Arrest, Sparking Staff Revolt—‘This Guy is a Walking Lawsuit’
- Fox News Star Laura Ingraham Roasts Mike Pence Over Botched Campaign Ad: 'He’s Not Pumping Anything!'
- Ex-Fox News Reporter Ed Henry and Blonde Co-host Yanked From 'American Sunrise' After Scandalous DUI Bust
Carlson's exit in April has been followed by a massive debut on Twitter, now known as X. His highly-anticipated show on the social media platform attracted more than 80 million views and counting in less than 24 hours and has continued to generate headlines.
In June, Rivera announced that he was leaving Fox News following his 23-year run after being fired from The Five.
Rivera said he often clashed with co-host Greg Gutfeld prior to his exit, and it made him question his future. "They always took his side," he shared. "I could sense that I was hanging by a thread."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I should have left a long time ago," Rivera concluded. "But for various reasons, not the least of which was my own insecurity about where I would end up, I stuck around and I stayed too long at the dance."
"They made a very pragmatic decision, a business decision. And it looks in retrospect that they made the right decision," the TV star added.