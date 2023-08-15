Geraldo Rivera Blasts Tucker Carlson for Getting 'Way too Big for His Britches' in Scathing Tell-All After Fox News Exit

Rivera said Carlson would often make declarations that were upsetting. "I was nauseous over Tucker Carlson's premise that Jan. 6 was an inside job," he told Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin and senior reporter Diana Falzone on The Interview podcast. "I was shocked and outraged."

"It was pathetic, really pathetic," Rivera continued. "He really got way too big for his britches."

"The worst thing about what he did was the ruthless pragmatism that he displayed. I'm going to do this because that's what the audience wants. In other words, it wasn't the malevolent media leading the audience. It was the audience leading the malevolent media," Rivera went on. "What he did was unforgivable. He made a mockery of the tenets of journalism."