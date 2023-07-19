Tucker Carlson Was Drinking Four Vodkas For Breakfast Before Quitting Drinking at 33, Book Reveals
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed shocking details of his dark battle with alcoholism and more surprisingly, his close relationship with Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson spoke to author Chadwick Moore for hours which turned into the upcoming book, Tucker.
During their chats, Carlson talked about his past issues with drinking and his feelings on the Biden family.
He talked about how his old pal Hunter "humiliated his father" Joe Biden.
The outspoken Democrat critic believed the First Family wasn't "liberal" and recalled his close friendship with Hunter and his first wife, Kathleen to back up the claim.
The excerpts were obtained by the Daily Mail.
"Our wives are very close, they were running partners," Carlson said of Kathleen, who he said he loved because "she was so impressive."
While discussing the Biden family's political views, Carlson referred to Hunter and Kathleen's frequent stays at his family's Maine home.
"Hunter Biden was not liberal in any sense that I recognized. Biden has since become a trans activist and all that, but his family, they were pretty darn Catholic," Carlson told Moore. "They weren't anti-gun at all. Hunter and Kathleen weren't for abortion."
Carlson said the Bidens he knew were the "old Democratic party, the white working-class Democratic party, that does not exist anymore."
"Biden was about the last relic of that," the ex-Fox News host added.
Carlson and Hunter had more in common than just their wives' friendship — both men battled dark addictions.
The political pundit revealed he used to start his day with four screwdriver cocktails, a mix of Vodka and orange juice. At the time, Carlson was a father-of-three and decided to clean up his act right before he welcomed his fourth child with his wife Susan Andrews in 2002.
Despite Carlson recalling the horrors of withdrawal and claiming he was sympathetic to those who struggled with addiction, the former news anchor extended little sympathy to his old friend Hunter.
"Look at Hunter, no matter what you now think of him or the family as public figures, the guy really hurt his daughters and his wonderful wife, totally wrecked her life, humiliated his father, whom he really loves," Carlson said.
"That's real. And his dad really loves him. He hurt all these people, hurt himself, degraded himself."
Carlson appeared to be in a love-hate relationship with the Bidens as he acknowledged the president's unconditional love for his son, while at the same time slamming him as "famously stupid" but not without noting that Joe "was always very friendly."