Fired Tucker Carlson Producer's Massive Payday: Abby Grossberg Gets 8-Figure Settlement in Fox News Lawsuit
Fox News reached a staggering eight-figure settlement with Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo, following an explosive lawsuit that came forward with claims of "sexism, bullying, and anti-Semitism."
"We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation," Fox News announced in a statement on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The network agreed to a $12 million settlement with Grossberg after she accused the embattled news organization of operating a hostile and discriminatory workplace and of coercing her into providing false testimony in a deposition. She was fired for going public with her claims, according to Grossberg.
Grossberg had alleged that Fox News attorneys tried to "coach, manipulate, and coerce Ms. Grossberg to deliver shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony." She argued that doing so would be beneficial for the news organization, but not for her personal reputation.
Grossberg, for her part, stood by her publicly filed claims and allegations in the lawsuit, despite now withdrawing those claims as part of the settlement, adding "I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously."
"I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace," she continued.
In her filing against Fox, employees working on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show were among those listed. Justin Wells, former Senior Executive Producer & Vice President of Tucker Carlson Programming at Fox, spoke out on behalf of those individuals and denied her claims and allegations against ousted anchor Carlson and his team.
"Nevertheless, we are glad that Fox has settled this matter and that all sides can move forward," Wells added.
The settlement comes just weeks after Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787.5 million settlement with Fox.
The company accused Fox of spreading misinformation on perceived widespread voter fraud with their machines in the 2020 presidential election.
Carlson and Fox severed ties in April, and Dominion later shut down rumors that his firing was a "condition" of the massive settlement, stating "any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion."