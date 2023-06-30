Fired Tucker Carlson Producer's Massive Payday: Abby Grossberg Gets 8-Figure Settlement in Fox News Lawsuit

The network agreed to a $12 million settlement with Grossberg after she accused the embattled news organization of operating a hostile and discriminatory workplace and of coercing her into providing false testimony in a deposition. She was fired for going public with her claims, according to Grossberg.

Grossberg had alleged that Fox News attorneys tried to "coach, manipulate, and coerce Ms. Grossberg to deliver shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony." She argued that doing so would be beneficial for the news organization, but not for her personal reputation.

Grossberg, for her part, stood by her publicly filed claims and allegations in the lawsuit, despite now withdrawing those claims as part of the settlement, adding "I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously."