Tucker Carlson Raising Funds for New Media Venture Following Fox News Ouster: Report
Tucker Carlson is raising funds for a new media venture following his sudden departure from Fox News earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Carlson was unceremoniously axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network in April, sources familiar with Carlson’s plans claimed the fired Fox News host is “raising capital” to launch his own media company.
Also surprising are reports that the “vast majority” of Carlson’s former staffers who were fired from the network earlier this week are set to reunite with the 54-year-old conservative host for the purported new project.
That is the revelation shared by Puck News on Wednesday.
“It’s increasingly possible that the Twitter show is a top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking,” the outlet’s Dylan Byers reported, referring to Carlson’s newly launched Twitter show.
“In fact,” Byers added, “I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.”
Byers also noted that Carlson would “certainly benefit from an incongruous number of ultra-wealthy conservative media investors and a scant (though growing) number of opportunities” and that a new media company could “serve as a paradigm for a generation of TV news personalities with huge followings and fandoms who remain marooned to their desks amid shrinking audiences.”
“I am told that the vast majority of these employees will instead reunite with Tucker,” Byers added regarding the eight Tucker Carlson Tonight staffers who were fired from Fox News on Monday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson was suddenly canned from Fox News on April 24 not long after the network settled a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a short statement at the time. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Two of the fired host’s staffers – Alexander McCaskill and Thomas Fox – departed the network earlier this month while the remainder of those who worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight were let go on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Fox News reportedly plans to keep Carlson’s contract active until January 2025 in an effort to keep the former network star off the air through the 2024 presidential election.